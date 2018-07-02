FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 4:02 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Thai rescue teams find 13 missing in cave with 'signs of life'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Rescue teams in Thailand have found 12 missing boys and their assistant coach inside a cave complex, showing “signs of life” nine days after they went missing, Chiang Rai province’s governor said on Monday.

An ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, near Tham Luang cave complex, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

“Thai Navy seals have found all 13 with signs of life,” Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters.

An international search effort has gone on since the group went missing inside the Tham Luang cave.

Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Chayut Setboonsarng; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Andrew Roche

