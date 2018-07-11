Thailand's cave boys are generally well, no sign of stress: health official

CHIANG RAI, Thailand (Reuters) - Most of the boys rescued from inside a Thai cave this week lost an average of 2 kg (4 pounds) during their 17-day ordeal but were generally in good condition and showing no signs of stress, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

Rescuers freed the last four of 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach from deep inside the flooded cave on Tuesday, a successful end to a perilous mission that gripped the world for more than two weeks.

“From our assessment, they are in good condition and not stressed. Most of the boys lost an average of 2 kg,” Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong, an inspector for Thailand’s health department, told reporters on Wednesday.