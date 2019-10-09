Thai central bank to ensure baht moves with fundamentals: finance minister

FILE PHOTO: Uttama Savanayana, the Palang Pracharat Party leader, talks to reporters during a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank will ensure moves in the baht THB=TH stay in line with the country's economic fundamentals, the finance minister said on Wednesday, as the currency hit its highest level in more than six years against the dollar.

The central bank is closely monitoring the baht, Uttama Savanayana told reporters.

The baht has strengthened 7.4% against the greenback so far this year, becoming the best-performing currency in Asia and putting further pressure on Thailand’s export-reliant economy.