Thailand's strong baht affecting exports: finance minister

FILE PHOTO: A Thai Baht note with the images of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen during the coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's strong baht THB=TH is affecting exports and the central bank is closely monitoring it, the finance minister said on Thursday, as the currency hit its highest level in more than six years.

The central bank should be able handle the baht’s strength, Uttama Savanayana told reporters.

The baht has appreciated about 6.9% against the greenback so far this year, becoming Asia’s best performing currency, and putting pressure on Thailand’s export-reliant economy amid global rising trade tensions.

