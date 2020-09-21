Thai central bank not worried about banking liquidity amid SCB boycott call

FILE PHOTO: The Bank of Thailand logo is seen in Bangkok, Thailand April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank is not concerned about liquidity in the banking system, a director said on Monday, after anti-government demonstrators made a call at the weekend for a boycott of Siam Commercial Bank SCB.BK.

Thousands of protesters rallied in Bangkok on Sunday to present demands that included a call for reforms of the country’s monarchy and urged people to withdraw deposits from SCB, in which King Maha Vajiralongkorn is listed as the biggest shareholder.

“Overall, there is not a worry about liquidity in the banking system as it remains ample,” Tharith Panpiemras, a senior director at the Bank of Thailand, told reporters.

Shares in SCB, Thailand's oldest bank and biggest by market value, were unchanged at 0445 GMT while the main stock index .SETI was up 0.3%.