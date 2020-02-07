Business News
February 7, 2020 / 8:55 AM / a few seconds ago

Thai court rules that delayed budget bill is valid: MP

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Constitutional Court ruled on Friday that a delayed $103 billion budget bill for the current fiscal year was valid, a member of parliament said.

The court voted five to four that the bill was valid, Virat Rattanaset, the chief government whip, told Reuters.

But the bill needs a new parliamentary vote on the second and third readings, he said.

The proposed budget - delayed since Oct. 1 when the fiscal year began - foresees a 7% rise in overall spending to 3.2 trillion baht ($103 billion). It projects a deficit of 469 billion baht, up 4.2% from the 2019 fiscal year.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below