FILE PHOTO: Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha speaks at the closing ceremony of the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Bangkok, Thailand, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s prime minister said on Thursday a cabinet reshuffle will take place by next month after the resignation of members of his economic team, including the finance minister.

“We have to reshuffle the cabinet so there won’t be a gap. It must be done as quickly as possible... no later than next month,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters.