Thai government measures, budget bill to help economy amid coronavirus: central bank chief

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Measures by the Thai government and the passage of a delayed budget bill will help ease the impact a new coronavirus on the economy, the country’s central bank governor said on Tuesday.

It will take some time to assess the impact of the virus outbreak, which is hitting tourism and supply chains, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told reporters.

The economy grew 2.4% last year, the weakest pace in five years. The central bank earlier said the economy might grow less than 2% this year..