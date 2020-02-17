Business News
February 17, 2020 / 7:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai first-quarter exports may slump 10% year-on-year, hit by coronavirus impact: shippers

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s exports may tumble 10% in the first quarter from a year earlier, hurt by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on supply chains, a Thai shipping association said on Monday.

But shipments should improve from the second quarter, and the group is maintaining its export forecast of 0-1% growth this year, Visit Limluecha, vice chairman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council, told Reuters.

In 2019, exports fell 2.65%, due to global trade tensions and a strong baht THB=TH.

China was Thailand’s second-largest export market last year, purchasing goods worth $29.2 billion, or 11.8% of total Thai shipments.

Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below