Thai first-quarter exports may slump 10% year-on-year, hit by coronavirus impact: shippers

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s exports may tumble 10% in the first quarter from a year earlier, hurt by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on supply chains, a Thai shipping association said on Monday.

But shipments should improve from the second quarter, and the group is maintaining its export forecast of 0-1% growth this year, Visit Limluecha, vice chairman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council, told Reuters.

In 2019, exports fell 2.65%, due to global trade tensions and a strong baht THB=TH.

China was Thailand’s second-largest export market last year, purchasing goods worth $29.2 billion, or 11.8% of total Thai shipments.