Business News
December 3, 2019 / 4:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thai shippers cut 2019 export outlook to a fall of 2.5%-3.0%

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A view of the port of Bangkok, Thailand May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's shipping association on Tuesday lowered its 2019 export forecast for the fifth time this year, forecasting a drop of between 2.5% and 3.0% due to global trade tensions and a strong baht THB=TH.

In October, it forecast an export decline of 1.5% this year.

For next year, exports, a key driver of Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, are still expected to rise 0-1%, Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong, chairwoman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council, said in a statement.

“There are no positive factors but risks,” she said, citing the trade war and the strong baht, which has appreciated 7.6% against the U.S. dollar this year, putting further pressure on export competitiveness.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below