Thailand targeting GDP growth of at least 3% this year: government official

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand aims for economic growth of at least 3% this year and 3.5% next year, a government official said on Friday, after it announced a multi-billion dollar plan to shore up faltering activity.

Earlier on Friday, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said Thailand was planning a stimulus package worth at least 225 billion baht ($7.3 billion), including providing support for farmers and tourism.

The government expects 39.8 million foreign tourist arrivals this year and 41.8 million next year, Kobsak Pootrakool, secretary of the economic cabinet, told reporters after the meeting to discuss the stimulus measures.