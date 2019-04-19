Business News
Thailand plans $630 million in economic measures to boost growth: Finance Minister

FILE PHOTO: Workers work at a construction site in central Bangkok, Thailand, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand will introduce economic measures worth about 20 billion baht ($629.52 million) to spur its slowing economy, the finance minister said on Friday.

The measures will be aimed at boosting consumption, tourism and helping low-income earners, and will be submitted to cabinet within two weeks, Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters.

Thailand’s economic growth is expected to slow to about 3 percent in the first and second quarters of the year, Apisak said, cooling from 3.7 percent in the last quarter of 2018.

Official first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) will be released on May 21.

Thailand’s trade-dependent economy has been affected by slowing global demand, while the country is waiting for the next government to be formed after a March 24 general election.

($1 = 31.7700 baht)

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill

