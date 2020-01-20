Thai central bank to relax housing loan rules on Monday: Finance Minister

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank will ease mortgage lending rules on Monday, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana told reporters.
“This morning I discussed with the central bank about the rule relaxation ... and this afternoon they will have a briefing on this,” he said on Monday.
The Bank of Thailand is scheduled to hold a media briefing on financial stability report 2019, at 1300 p.m. (0600 GMT).
In April, the central bank introduced loan to value rules on concerns about high household debt levels.
Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Himani Sarkar