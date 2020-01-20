Thai central bank to relax housing loan rules on Monday: Finance Minister

FILE PHOTO: Uttama Savanayana, the Palang Pracharat Party leader, talks to reporters during a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank will ease mortgage lending rules on Monday, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana told reporters.

“This morning I discussed with the central bank about the rule relaxation ... and this afternoon they will have a briefing on this,” he said on Monday.

The Bank of Thailand is scheduled to hold a media briefing on financial stability report 2019, at 1300 p.m. (0600 GMT).

In April, the central bank introduced loan to value rules on concerns about high household debt levels.