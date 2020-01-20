Business News
January 20, 2020 / 5:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai central bank to relax housing loan rules on Monday: Finance Minister

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Uttama Savanayana, the Palang Pracharat Party leader, talks to reporters during a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank will ease mortgage lending rules on Monday, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana told reporters.

“This morning I discussed with the central bank about the rule relaxation ... and this afternoon they will have a briefing on this,” he said on Monday.

The Bank of Thailand is scheduled to hold a media briefing on financial stability report 2019, at 1300 p.m. (0600 GMT).

In April, the central bank introduced loan to value rules on concerns about high household debt levels.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below