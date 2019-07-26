Thai July headline inflation rate seen quickening to 1%: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: People crowd the escalator at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s annual headline inflation rate in July likely quickened from the previous month, returning to the central bank’s target range, a Reuters poll showed.

The median forecast of 12 economists was for the headline consumer price index (CPI) to increase 1% in July from a year earlier after 0.87% rise in June.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has forecast 2019 headline inflation of 1%, against its 1%-4% target range.

The core inflation rate, which strips out energy and fresh food prices, was seen at 0.50% in July, according to the poll. It stood at 0.48% in June.

The poll showed that Thailand’s manufacturing production index in June probably contracted 3.15% from a year earlier, after dropping 3.99% in May.

The Thai central bank has left its policy interest rate THCBIR=ECI unchanged at 1.75% since tightening in December for the first time since 2011.

It will next review monetary policy on Aug. 7. Most economists expect no policy change for the rest of 2019.