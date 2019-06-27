Thai June headline inflation rate seen easing to 1.1%

FILE PHOTO - A mother and her daughter shop for bananas at a market in Bangkok, Thailand, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s annual headline inflation rate in June likely slowed from the previous month, but remained within the central bank’s target range for a fourth straight month, a Reuters poll showed.

The median forecast of 11 economists was for the headline consumer price index (CPI) to rise 1.10% in June from a year earlier after May’s 1.15% increase.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has forecast 2019 headline inflation of 1%, against its target range of 1% to 4%.

The core inflation rate, which strips out energy and fresh food prices, was seen at 0.51% in June, according to the poll. It was 0.54% in May.

Thai central bank has left its policy interest rate THCBIR=ECI unchanged at 1.75% since tightening in December for the first time since 2011.