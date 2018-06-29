Thai June headline inflation rate seen rising slightly: Reuters poll

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s annual headline inflation rate probably rose slightly in June and would likely move into the central bank’s target range for a third consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed.

FILE PHOTO: A woman takes pictures as shoppers go through the tunnel connecting two shopping malls in central Bangkok April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

The median forecast of 10 economists was for the headline consumer price index (CPI) to rise 1.54 percent in June from a year earlier after May’s 1.49 percent increase.

Last week, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) nudged up its 2018 headline inflation forecast to 1.1 percent from 1.0 percent, against its target range of 1-4 percent.

The core inflation rate, which strips out energy and fresh food prices, was seen at 0.83 percent in June, after May’s 0.80 percent, according to the poll.

The BOT has left its policy interest rate THCBIR=ECI unchanged at 1.50 percent, near record lows, since a cut in April 2015.

It will next review policy on Aug. 8. Most analysts expect no policy change throughout 2018, though some predict rate hikes in the second half of the year.