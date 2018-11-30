Thai November headline inflation rate seen easing to 1 percent: Reuters poll

People visit Big C center while shopping in Bangkok, Thailand August 20, 2018. Picture taken August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s annual headline inflation rate may have slowed in November but remained within the central bank’s target range for an eighth straight month, a Reuters poll showed.

The median forecast of 11 economists was for the headline consumer price index (CPI) to rise 1.0 percent in November from a year earlier. In October, the index was up 1.23 percent.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has forecast 2018 headline inflation of 1.1 percent, against its 1-4 percent target range.

The core inflation rate, which strips out energy and fresh food prices, was seen at 0.75 percent in November, the same as in October, according to the poll.

The BOT has left its policy interest rate unchanged at 1.50 percent since April 2015. It will next review policy on Dec. 19, when some economists expect the first rate hike since 2011.