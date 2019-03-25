Thai February factory output growth seen picking up to 0.52 percent year-on-year: Reuters poll

Labourers work at a garment factory in Bangkok, Thailand, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s annual manufacturing output in February is expected to have risen at a slightly faster pace than in the previous month, a Reuters poll showed.

The median forecast of eight economists was for the manufacturing production index (MPI) to rise 0.52 percent in February from the same period last year, after January’s 0.18 percent increase.

Industrial goods account for about 80 percent of Thailand’s total exports, a key economic driver.