Thailand plans measures next month to help virus-hit tourism industry

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand will introduce a package of measures next month to help its tourism industry reeling from a coronavirus outbreak, its deputy prime minister said on Friday.

The package will include steps to support businesses to slow job cuts and to promote domestic travel, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters after a meeting.

The government expects foreign tourist numbers to fall 5 million this year from 39.8 million last year, due to the outbreak.