October 18, 2019

Thai September exports seen rising 1.2% year-on-year: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: Cargo ships are pictured near the port in Bangkok, Thailand, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s customs-cleared exports likely grew 1.2% in September from a year earlier, after declining 4% in the previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Imports in September are expected to have fallen 5.35%, after decreasing 14.62% in August, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts in the poll.

Thailand likely recorded a trade surplus of $2.22 billion in September, compared with a surplus of $2.05 billion in August.

The commerce ministry targets export growth of 3% this year. However, last month, an official from the ministry had said it would be difficult to achieve the target.

Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; editing by Uttaresh.V

