FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 19, 2018 / 4:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai June export growth seen slowing to 9.5 percent year-on-year: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s customs-cleared annual exports may have risen 9.50 percent in June, a Reuters poll showed, slowing from a 11.44 percent increase in the previous month.

Imports in June probably jumped 14.27 percent from a year earlier, after rising 11.72 percent in May, according to the poll.

Thailand likely recorded a trade surplus of $1.28 billion in June, after May’s $1.20 billion surplus.

Exports - the key driver of Thai growth - are expected to rise 9 percent this year, but a trade war is a risk, Commerce Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong said last week

Last year, exports rose 9.9 percent.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Chinthathip Nanthavong; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.