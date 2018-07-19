Thai June export growth seen slowing to 9.5 percent year-on-year: poll

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s customs-cleared annual exports may have risen 9.50 percent in June, a Reuters poll showed, slowing from a 11.44 percent increase in the previous month.

Imports in June probably jumped 14.27 percent from a year earlier, after rising 11.72 percent in May, according to the poll.

Thailand likely recorded a trade surplus of $1.28 billion in June, after May’s $1.20 billion surplus.

Exports - the key driver of Thai growth - are expected to rise 9 percent this year, but a trade war is a risk, Commerce Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong said last week

Last year, exports rose 9.9 percent.