April 20, 2018 / 7:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thai March export growth seen slowing to 8 percent year-on-year: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s customs-cleared annual exports likely rose again in March but at a slower pace than in the previous month, a Reuters poll showed, partly due to a high comparative base last year.

FILE PHOTO: A shipping container is lifted from a truck to load onto a ship at a port in Bangkok, Thailand, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

The poll’s median forecast was a for exports to grow 8.0 percent in March from a year earlier.

Exports, a key driver of economic growth in Thailand, rose 10.3 percent on year in February.

The commerce ministry is targeting an export growth of 8 percent this year, after a 9.9 percent increase in 2017, despite a strong baht THB=TH.

Imports in March may have risen 11.6 percent from a year earlier, after jumping 16.0 percent in February, the poll showed.

Thailand likely recorded a trade surplus of $700 million in March, according to the poll, following a surplus of $808 million in February.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Chinthathip Nanthavong; Editing by Sunil Nair

