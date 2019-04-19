Business News
Thai March exports seen falling 3 percent y/y: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: A view of the port of Bangkok, Thailand May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s customs-cleared annual exports in March may have fallen 3 percent, a Reuters poll showed, after increasing 5.91 percent in the previous month.

Imports in March likely dropped 2.95 percent from a year earlier, after contracting 10.03 percent in February, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts in the poll.

According to the poll, Thailand likely recorded a trade surplus of $1.28 billion in March, compared with a surplus of $4.03 billion in February.

The commerce ministry predicts export growth of 8 percent this year.

Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Shreejay Sinha

