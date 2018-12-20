Thai November exports seen rising 3.3 percent year-on-year: Reuters poll

Cargo ships are pictured near the port in Bangkok, Thailand, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s customs-cleared annual exports are expected to have risen 3.26 percent in November, a Reuters poll showed, after climbing 8.7 percent in the previous month.

Imports in November likely rose 8.34 percent from a year earlier, after increasing 11.23 percent in October, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts in the poll.

Thailand likely recorded a trade surplus of $0.87 billion in November, the poll showed, compared with October’s deficit of $0.28 billion.

The commerce ministry still expects exports - a key driver of growth - to increase 8 percent this year, after rising 9.9 percent last year.

On Wednesday, the central bank cut its 2018 export growth forecast to 7 percent from 9 percent. It also lowered its 2019 export growth estimate to 3.8 percent from 4.3 percent.