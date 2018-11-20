Thai Oct exports seen rising 4.5 percent year-on-year: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: Cargo ships are pictured near the port in Bangkok, Thailand, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s customs-cleared annual exports is expected to have risen 4.5 percent in October, a Reuters poll showed, rebounding from a surprise 5.2 percent contraction in the previous month.

Imports in October likely increased 6.8 percent from a year earlier, after rising 9.9 percent in September, according to the median forecast of 13 analysts in the poll.

Thailand likely recorded a deficit of $190 million in October, the poll showed, compared with September’s surplus of $490 million.

The commerce ministry said last month it still expected exports - a key driver of growth - to increase 8 percent this year, after rising 9.9 percent last year.

On Monday, the state planning agency cut its 2018 export growth estimate to 7.2 percent from 10 percent.