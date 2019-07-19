Business News
New Thai finance minister says will not interfere in central bank policy

FILE PHOTO: Uttama Savanayana, the Palang Pracharat Party leader, talks to reporters during a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's new finance minister said he will not interfere in the central bank's monetary policy decisions and will let it handle the strengthening baht currency. THB=TH.

The ministry plans to introduce economic stimulus measures after the government has announced its policies in parliament next week, Uttama Savanayana told reporters.

The baht has appreciated about 5.9% against the dollar so far this year, threatening the export-dependent economy and its pivotal tourism.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill

