New Thai finance minister says will not interfere in central bank policy

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's new finance minister said he will not interfere in the central bank's monetary policy decisions and will let it handle the strengthening baht currency. THB=TH.
The ministry plans to introduce economic stimulus measures after the government has announced its policies in parliament next week, Uttama Savanayana told reporters.
The baht has appreciated about 5.9% against the dollar so far this year, threatening the export-dependent economy and its pivotal tourism.
