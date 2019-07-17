Thai central bank says cutting policy rate may not have much impact

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s real interest rates are low compared with those of its regional peers, so cutting the benchmark rate may not have much impact, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank also said in a statement that it is worried about a strong baht and is closely monitoring it.

The baht traded at 30.90 per U.S. dollar at 0306 GMT. It has gained 5.4% against the greenback this year, making it the top performer in Asia.