Thailand plans more stimulus measures this month: Deputy PM

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand plans to introduce more stimulus measures later this month, a new deputy prime minister said on Monday, as the economy contracted sharply in the previous quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The measures will help all groups hit by the crisis, Supattanapong Punmeechaow told a briefing after a meeting with new Finance Minister Predee Daochai and officials. Supattanapong is also energy minister and will oversee the government’s economic agencies.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy shrank 12.2% in April-June from a year earlier, the sharpest pace since 1998, during the Asian financial crisis.