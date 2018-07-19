Thailand should not rush to raise interest rates: finance minister

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand should not rush to increase interest rates as inflation has just returned to the central bank’s target range, and any impact from a trade war is expected to be small, the finance minister said on Thursday.

Capital outflows and a weak baht THB=TH are good for the Thai economy, particularly the farm sector, Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters.

Thailand can withstand any impact as its economy is strong and the country has high international reserves, he said.

The central bank has left its policy rate THCBIR=ECI unchanged at 1.50 percent since April 2015.