March 24, 2019 / 3:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Former Thai PM Abhisit resigns as head of Democrats after election loss

Democrat Party leader and former Thailand's prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva and his party members pose for a picture during his party campaign rally in Bangkok, Thailand March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Former Thai Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva stepped down as leader of the Democrat Party after its poor showing in a Sunday general election.

Thailand’s oldest political party was in fourth place in the popular vote, with a little more that 3 million votes, according to partial results released by the Election Commission, with 91 percent of votes counted.

“I must take responsibility for this. I resign from my leadership of the Democrat Party,” said Abhisit, who was prime minister from 2008 to 2011.

