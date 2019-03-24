Former Thai PM Abhisit resigns as head of Democrats after election loss

Democrat Party leader and former Thailand's prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva and his party members pose for a picture during his party campaign rally in Bangkok, Thailand March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Former Thai Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva stepped down as leader of the Democrat Party after its poor showing in a Sunday general election.

Thailand’s oldest political party was in fourth place in the popular vote, with a little more that 3 million votes, according to partial results released by the Election Commission, with 91 percent of votes counted.

“I must take responsibility for this. I resign from my leadership of the Democrat Party,” said Abhisit, who was prime minister from 2008 to 2011.