Thai election body seeks dissolution of party that nominated princess for PM

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s election commission is to ask the constitutional court to consider dissolving the Thai Raksa Chart party, which nominated a princess to run for prime minister.

The commission said in a statement the party violated an electoral law for its nomination of the Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi last week, which it said was “an act that is antagonistic toward the constitutional monarchy”.

Thailand, ruled by a junta, is set to hold a general election on March 24.