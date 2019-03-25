Thailand's pro-army party says aims to form government after election

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s pro-army Palang Pracharat party said on Monday it aims to form a government after winning the most votes in the country’s first election since a 2014 coup.

Party spokesman Kobsak Pootrakool told reporters the party expects to gather 251 seats in the 500-seat House of Representatives to form a government.

“Palang Pracharat will talk to like-minded parties who share the same ideology and standpoint to move the country forward, which will take a while,” Kobsak said.

The party wants to keep military junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha on as an elected prime minister.

It was not clear how many seats Palang Pracharat would have in the House of Representatives, as the Election Commission said it would only release the winners of 350 seats on Monday.