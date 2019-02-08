Thai princess says exercising her right as a citizen to go into politics

Thai Raksa Chart party leader Preechapol Pongpanich, holds up application of candidate for Prime Minister, Thailand's Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, at the election commission office in Bangkok, Thailand February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - The sister of Thailand’s king said on Friday she was exercising her rights as a citizen in accepting a political party’s nomination for prime minister in a March general election.

“I have relinquished my royal titles and lived as a commoner,” Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, 67, said in a post on her Instagram account.

“I have accepted the Thai Raksa Chart Party nomination for prime minister to show my rights and freedom without any privileges above other fellow Thai citizens under the constitution,” she said.