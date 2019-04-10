Fire at Bangkok shopping mall kills three, eight hurt

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A fire at a shopping center in Bangkok killed three people and injured at least eight, police said on Wednesday, adding that firefighters had brought the blaze under control.

The Central World Complex, which includes a shopping mall and a hotel frequented by tourists, was evacuated, said operator Central Pattana. The hotel remained open but the shopping mall was temporary closed, it said.

Media showed video of one person who jumped from an eighth floor window to escape the fire.

The fire started in the parking lot of the complex in the Thai capital, police said, but the cause was not yet known.