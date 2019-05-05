Thailand's newly crowned king begins procession around Bangkok

General views shows the coronation procession for Thailand's newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok, Thailand May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s newly crowned King Maja on Sunday began seven km (four-mile) procession from the Grand Palace to three Buddhist temples in Bangkok.

The monarch is appearing in public for the first time since his elaborate coronation on Saturday, and will pay homage to each temple’s main Buddha images.

Crowds of well-wishers clad in yellow, a color associated with the monarch, lined the procession route in a spectacle not seen for nearly seven decades.

King Vajiralongkorn, 66, succeeded his father King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in October 2016 having reigned for 70 years.