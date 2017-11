(Reuters) - A Nov. 13 story headlined “Thai court takes up case against owner of Leicester City” has been withdrawn. The court has not yet taken a decision on whether to accept the case. The court will not hear witnesses on Feb. 12 next year. The complainant bringing the lawsuit is no longer an anti-graft official. A replacement story will be published.

