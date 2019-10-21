Thailand's king strips 'disloyal' royal consort of titles, military ranks: palace statement

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn attends the annual Royal Ploughing Ceremony in central Bangkok, Thailand, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has stripped his royal consort of her titles and military ranks, a palace statement said on late Monday.

Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, 34, had breached a code of conduct for courtiers and was disloyal to the king, the statement said.

The announcement came just months after she was appointed the Royal Noble Consort by the king in July.

