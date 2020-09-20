Thai protesters on march, say to present letter for king

Pro-democracy protesters display the three-fingered salute while singing the national anthem during a mass rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters set off on a march in Thailand’s capital Bangkok on Sunday, saying that they would present their demands in a letter for King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The protesters have said they want the removal of former junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister, a new constitution and reforms to curb the powers of the monarchy.

One of the protest leaders, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, told the crowd that instead of marching to Government House as previously planned, they would now hand a letter to the king’s Privy Council.

The Royal Palace was not immediately available for comment. The king is not currently in Thailand.