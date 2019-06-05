World News
June 5, 2019 / 4:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Thai junta leader voted in as prime minister after election

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attends the 2019 National Anti-Trafficking in Persons Day at a Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s new parliament voted in ruling military junta chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister on Wednesday, five years after he overthrew an elected government.

The former army chief secured the 375 votes needed to secure the post in a vote by both houses of parliament, one of which was entirely appointed by the junta.

The vote comes 10 weeks after a March 24 general election that opposition parties say was designed to extend and legitimize military dominance over government.

Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Kevin Liffey

