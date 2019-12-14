Thai opposition leader says protest 'just the beginning'

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai opposition party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit told a protest on Saturday that it was “just the beginning” as thousands of people rallied in the capital Bangkok for the biggest protest since a 2014 coup.

He called the protest on Friday after moves to ban his Future Forward party, which has emerged as the most vocal challenger to the government of former military ruler Prayuth Chan-ocha.

“This is just the beginning,” Thanathorn told the crowd. “Today is a show of strength so that in future others may join us. We’re just here today as a test run. Prayuth, don’t be afraid yet. The real thing is next month.”