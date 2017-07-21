FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai court to deliver verdict in ex-PM's rice subsidy case on August 25: judge
#World News
July 21, 2017 / 8:03 AM / a month ago

Thai court to deliver verdict in ex-PM's rice subsidy case on August 25: judge

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A Thai court will deliver a verdict on Aug. 25 in the trial of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, charged was negligence in overseeing a rice subsidy scheme that wasted billions of dollars, a judge said on Friday.

Under the subsidy scheme, the government bought rice from farmers at above-market prices, resulting in 18 million tonnes of the grain in stockpiles, which the military government has been trying to offload since toppling Yingluck's government in 2014.

Yingluck will give a closing statement to the Supreme Court on Aug. 1.

Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Robert Birsel

