Pro-army party in Thailand to cement deal to keep junta leader as PM: lawmaker

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha speaks to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, April 26, 2019. Parker Song/Pool via REUTERS

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A pro-army in Thailand will cement a deal on Monday to gain enough parliamentary seats to keep the current military junta leader in power as an elected prime minister, a lawmaker and executive board member of the party told Reuters.

Palang Pracharat contested the March 24 election on a platform of electing retired General Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister, five years after he seized power as army chief in 2014.

Puttipong Punnakanta, one of Palang Pracharat’s board members and members of parliament, told Reuters that the party - which gained the second-largest number of seats in the election - would formally invite two other medium-sized parties to join in a coalition government.

“We will invite the two parties tomorrow. It’s certain that we will be forming a coalition government, with at least 251 seats and more,” he said.