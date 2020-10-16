Hundreds of Thai protesters defy ban for second day

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Hundreds of Thai anti-government protesters gathered under pouring rain in Bangkok on Friday, defying a government ban on demonstrations for a second day in spite of a warning from Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, witnesses said.

The location of the demonstration was shifted at short notice by about 1.6 km (1 mile) after police deployed in force at the Ratchaprasong Intersection, where tens of thousand of protesters rallied on Thursday.

“I have to fight for my future,” said Pin, 22, a university student who declined to give her full name.