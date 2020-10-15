Thai police to set up checkpoints to stop Bangkok protests

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Police in Thailand’s capital Bangkok said on Thursday they would set up checkpoints coordinated with the army to stop protesters gathering under emergency measures imposed to end three months of anti-government protests.

“Stop protesting, stop the movement of people. If there is a violation, the law will be enforced,” police spokesman Yingyot Thepchamnong told a news conference.

He said that measures banning gatherings of five or more people applied only political meetings.