Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok skirmish

Police try to separate pro-democracy protesters and royalists during a clash in Bangkok, Thailand October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Scores of yellow-shirted Thai royalists confronted anti-government protesters in Bangkok on Wednesday, with both groups shouting at each other and some throwing water bottles and other objects, witnesses said.

The royalists had gathered at Ramkhamhaeng University to show support for King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s monarchy after more than three months of protests against the government and to demand royal reforms.

Police said they were trying to separate the groups.