Thai protesters gather despite ban on demonstrations

Police officers push people as they protest against the government in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Scores of Thai protesters gathered at a commercial district in central Bangkok on Thursday in defiance of an overnight ban on protests aimed at ending three months of anti-government activity, witnesses said.

“Release our friends,” the protesters chanted at police, referring to the arrest of some 40 protesters this week. They held up the three-finger salute that has become a symbol of opposition.

Police pushed the group back and used a loudspeaker to tell the protesters they would “proceed to the full extent of the law.”