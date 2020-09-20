Thai protest leader says Sunday demonstration ending

Parit Chiwarak, a pro-democracy student and one of the leaders of Thailand's recent anti-government protests speaks during a mass rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A demonstration by thousands of protesters in the Thai capital Bangkok is ending on Sunday after demands for King Maha Vajiralongkorn were handed over to police, one of the protest leaders said.

Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak declared victory and told the crowd that the next protest would be on Thursday outside parliament. He also called for Thais to take leave on Oct. 14 and stay at home.