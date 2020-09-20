Thai protest leader says demands letter to king handed to police

A pro-democracy leader, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, speaks during a mass rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A set of demands from Thai protesters for King Maha Vajiralongkorn were handed to Royal Guard police on Sunday after a march by thousands of people was blocked at security barriers in the capital Bangkok, one of the protest leaders said.

Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul told reporters that the police had said the letter would be sent to police headquarters.

Protesters’ demands include the removal of former junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister and a new constitution and elections, as well as reforms that would curb the powers of the monarchy.