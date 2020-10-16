Thai PM says not quitting, protest ban to last up to 30 days

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha speaks during a news conference after a cabinet meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Friday he was not resigning after tens of thousands of anti-government protesters defied a ban on demonstrations under emergency measures that he said would last up to 30 days.

After an emergency cabinet meeting, Prayuth told reporters that the law would be used against those violating the ban on political gatherings.

“I’m not quitting,” he said. “The government must use the emergency decree. We have to proceed because the situation became violent ... It is being used for 30 days, or less if the situation eases.”